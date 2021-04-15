UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Expel Russian Diplomats From New York, Washington - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 11:50 AM

US to Expel Russian Diplomats From New York, Washington - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) The US presidential administration is expected to expel a dozen of Russian diplomats from New York and Washington, they will be given 30 days to leave the country, CNN reported on Thursday, citing a source familiar with the plans.

Another source told CNN that the measures are expected to be taken later on Thursday, with Washington currently coordinating it with allies in Europe.

According to CNN, this will be a response to Russia's alleged election meddling and SolarWidns hack.

Related Topics

Election Russia Europe Washington New York From

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempted attack on Sau ..

9 minutes ago

Rizwan says he was more happier over Babar’s cen ..

9 minutes ago

Embark on that long-awaited getaway in luxury with ..

31 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 118 more lives in Pakistan over la ..

37 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reopens 300-year-old Al Ahsa-based Ab ..

39 minutes ago

Kuwait reports 1,402 new COVID-19 cases

54 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.