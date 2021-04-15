US to Expel Russian Diplomats From New York, Washington - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) The US presidential administration is expected to expel a dozen of Russian diplomats from New York and Washington, they will be given 30 days to leave the country, CNN reported on Thursday, citing a source familiar with the plans.

Another source told CNN that the measures are expected to be taken later on Thursday, with Washington currently coordinating it with allies in Europe.

According to CNN, this will be a response to Russia's alleged election meddling and SolarWidns hack.