US to Explore Basing Options in Countries Neighboring Afghanistan - CENTCOM Commander

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) The US will explore possible basing options in the countries neighboring Afghanistan to support future counter-terrorist operations, US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Gen. Kenneth McKenzie said during press briefing.

"If you're talking about Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan, we have no significant basing agreements with any of those countries around," McKenzie said Thursday. "I know our diplomats will work and we will examine what the art of the possible is. That would be ultimately a decision made at the national level by the United States, if we were to seek basing rights in those countries.

"

At the same, the US has good basic and overflight rights with the Gulf partners though it is further from Afghanistan than in the case with the countries bordering on it, McKenzie noted.

McKenzie also added that there are some other options "on the table" that will be examined and the best combination of basing options to support future counter terrorist contingency operations.

Earlier in April, President Joe Biden announced that US forces will start their gradual withdrawal from Afghanistan on May 1 to complete the pull out by September 11.