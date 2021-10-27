US to Explore Development of Indo-Pacific Economic Framework With Partners - Biden

US President Joe Biden said during the East Asia Summit that the United States will explore with its partners the development of an Indo-Pacific economic framework, the White House said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) US President Joe Biden said during the East Asia Summit that the United States will explore with its partners the development of an Indo-Pacific economic framework, the White House said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Biden virtually joined leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states, as well as the representatives from Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea and Russia during the East Asia Summit.

"President Biden ... announced that the United States will explore with partners the development of an Indo-Pacific economic framework that will define our shared objectives around trade facilitation, standards for the digital economy and technology, supply chain resiliency, decarbonization and clean energy, infrastructure, worker standards, and other areas of shared interest," the White House said in statement.

The US president also reaffirmed the United States commitment to ensuring the international rules-based order is upheld in the Indo-Pacific region.

"The President also reiterated the US commitment to the international rules-based order and expressed concern over threats to that order. He made clear that the United States will continue to stand with allies and partners in support of democracy, human rights, rule of law, and freedom of the seas," the statement said.

ASEAN was founded in 1967 and comprises ten Southeast Asian countries - Brunei, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines. Since the beginning of 2021, the ASEAN rotating chairmanship has been transferred from Vietnam to Brunei.