US To Explore Every Means To Advance Diplomacy With Russia If Sees Chance - Blinken

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 21, 2022 | 11:43 PM

US to Explore Every Means to Advance Diplomacy With Russia If Sees Chance - Blinken

The United States will consider every means to advance diplomacy with Russia if it sees a chance for it to succeed amid tensions over Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) The United States will consider every means to advance diplomacy with Russia if it sees a chance for it to succeed amid tensions over Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

"We consider and will consider every means to advance diplomacy if we see an opening to advance it by whatever means. Of course, we'll always look at it, Blinken said during a press briefing. "At this moment, Russia shows no signs of being willing to engage in meaningful diplomacy by any means."

