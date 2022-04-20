UrduPoint.com

US To Explore Resuming Migration Accords With Cuba - Homeland Security Secretary

Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2022 | 11:03 PM

The United States will explore reviving the migration accords with Cuba during the upcoming talks with the Cuban delegation on Thursday, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) The United States will explore reviving the migration accords with Cuba during the upcoming talks with the Cuban delegation on Thursday, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said.

"I don't want to get ahead of the dialogue between the United States and Cuba but as everyone knows, we have had migration accords with the country of Cuba for many, many years," Mayorkas said. "Those were discontinued and we will explore the possibility of resuming that."

The review of the migration accords is a reflection of the United States' commitment to legal, orderly and humane pathways so individuals, including Cubans, do not take to the seas in extraordinarily perilous journeys to reach the United States, Mayorkas added.

