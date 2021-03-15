US to Export Coronavirus Vaccines Only After Vaccinating Americans - Fauci

The United States will provide coronavirus vaccines to other countries only when it vaccinates its own people, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) The United States will provide coronavirus vaccines to other countries only when it vaccinates its own people, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci said on Monday.

"Our responsibility is getting our people vaccinated first before we start giving doses to other countries," Fauci told reporters during a press briefing.

Fauci expressed high confidence that the United States will have a surplus of vaccines and provide it to other states.

"But that will not occur until we actually have our people vaccinated," he said.

President Joe Biden had vowed that his administration would administer 100 million vaccine doses within his first 100 days in office. During his first prime time address, Biden said the United States was on track to reach this mark on his 60th day in office.