UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Extend Caesar Act Sanctions To Include Non-Syrians - Senior Official

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 09:32 PM

US to Extend Caesar Act Sanctions to Include Non-Syrians - Senior Official

The United States plans to extend its Caesar Act sanctions to individuals and entities outside Syria, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Joel Rayburn said during a Congressional hearing on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) The United States plans to extend its Caesar Act sanctions to individuals and entities outside Syria, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Joel Rayburn said during a Congressional hearing on Wednesday.

"We certainly will extend Caesar Act designations to non-Syrians in the future," Rayburn told the US House Foreign Affairs Committee during a hearing on US policy toward Syria.

Rayburn said the intent of using the Caesar Act provisions is to separate the Syrian government from its sources of international support.

Related Topics

Hearing Syria United States From Government

Recent Stories

Five new countries at IDEX, NAVDEX 2021

6 minutes ago

Russian Investigators Launch Criminal Cases on St. ..

4 minutes ago

France Notes Progress on Agreements on Donbas One ..

4 minutes ago

US Sanctions 3 Individuals, 3 Chinese Companies Un ..

4 minutes ago

Moscow Slams Accusations Against Russian National ..

4 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday 0 ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.