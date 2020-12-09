US to Extend Caesar Act Sanctions to Include Non-Syrians - Senior Official

The United States plans to extend its Caesar Act sanctions to individuals and entities outside Syria, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Joel Rayburn said during a Congressional hearing on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) The United States plans to extend its Caesar Act sanctions to individuals and entities outside Syria, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Joel Rayburn said during a Congressional hearing on Wednesday.

"We certainly will extend Caesar Act designations to non-Syrians in the future," Rayburn told the US House Foreign Affairs Committee during a hearing on US policy toward Syria.

Rayburn said the intent of using the Caesar Act provisions is to separate the Syrian government from its sources of international support.