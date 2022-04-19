UrduPoint.com

US To Extend Program For Ukrainian Refugees - US Department Of Homeland Security

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2022 | 08:58 PM

The US Department of Homeland Security announced Tuesday that it is expanding its program for admitting Ukrainian refugees, offering temporary protected status to those who arrived in the United States on or before April 11

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) The US Department of Homeland Security announced Tuesday that it is expanding its program for admitting Ukrainian refugees, offering temporary protected status to those who arrived in the United States on or before April 11.

"The Secretary of Homeland Security has designated Ukraine for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for 18 months... This designation allows eligible Ukrainian nationals (or individuals having no nationality who last habitually resided in Ukraine) who have continuously resided in the United States since April 11, 2022... to apply for TPS," the department said in a notice.

Prior to that, Ukrainians were eligible to apply for TPS only if they had arrived in the US on or before March 1.

The current modification will increase the number of Ukrainian refugees entitled for TPS up to approximately 59,600 individuals, the department estimated.

The temporary protected status grants Ukrainians the right to reside in the country, excluding the possibility of expulsion, and the right to seek employment.

At the same time, the department noted that Ukrainians who are currently located in third countries will not be able to take advantage of this program and advised them to apply for a visa. This particularly applies to Mexico, at the border with which a significant number of Ukrainians have gathered over the past weeks, attempting to enter the US.

