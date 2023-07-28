US to Face 'Unimaginable Crisis' If Uses Nuclear Weapons Against N. Korea - Pyongyang

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) The United States will "have no room of choice of survival" if it uses nuclear weapons against North Korea and will face an "unimaginable crisis," North Korean Defense Minister Kang Sun Nam said.

"The U.S. imperialists have no room of choice of survival in case they use nuclear weapons against the DPRK. If the United States of America attempts to use armed forces against the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the former will face unimaginable and unforeseen crisis," Kang was quoted as saying by the Pyongyang-run Korean Central news Agency (KCNA).

He added that Washington and its allies were trying to wage a nuclear war against North Korea through a nuclear consultative group, and that the US was creating an aggressive military alliance targeting independent countries in the region.

"The armed forces of our Republic ... will always fight on the same trench with the countries and progressive people who are struggling to defend independence and justice for a peaceful and beautiful world free from aggression, plunder, massacre and destruction," Kang concluded.

On July 27, North Korea marked the 70th anniversary of the signing of the armistice that ended the Korean War of 1950-1953.