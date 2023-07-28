Open Menu

US To Face 'Unimaginable Crisis' If Uses Nuclear Weapons Against N. Korea - Pyongyang

Sumaira FH Published July 28, 2023 | 11:20 AM

US to Face 'Unimaginable Crisis' If Uses Nuclear Weapons Against N. Korea - Pyongyang

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) The United States will "have no room of choice of survival" if it uses nuclear weapons against North Korea and will face an "unimaginable crisis," North Korean Defense Minister Kang Sun Nam said.

"The U.S. imperialists have no room of choice of survival in case they use nuclear weapons against the DPRK. If the United States of America attempts to use armed forces against the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the former will face unimaginable and unforeseen crisis," Kang was quoted as saying by the Pyongyang-run Korean Central news Agency (KCNA).

He added that Washington and its allies were trying to wage a nuclear war against North Korea through a nuclear consultative group, and that the US was creating an aggressive military alliance targeting independent countries in the region.

"The armed forces of our Republic ... will always fight on the same trench with the countries and progressive people who are struggling to defend independence and justice for a peaceful and beautiful world free from aggression, plunder, massacre and destruction," Kang concluded.

On July 27, North Korea marked the 70th anniversary of the signing of the armistice that ended the Korean War of 1950-1953.

Related Topics

World Washington Nuclear Same Independence Alliance United States North Korea July From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 July 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 July 2023

3 hours ago
 UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed receive condolenc ..

UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed receive condolences from Saudi Crown Prince on ..

3 hours ago
 APCA thanks caretaker Punjab Govt for salary incre ..

APCA thanks caretaker Punjab Govt for salary increase

10 hours ago
 UAE President receives phone calls offering condol ..

UAE President receives phone calls offering condolences on passing of Saeed bin ..

10 hours ago
 US Senate Passes NDAA Amendment to Create Tier Lis ..

US Senate Passes NDAA Amendment to Create Tier List of Countries by Corruption

11 hours ago
Cricket: England v Australia 5th Test scoreboard

Cricket: England v Australia 5th Test scoreboard

11 hours ago
 July 2023 hottest month-ever, UN chief says, Eart ..

July 2023 hottest month-ever, UN chief says, Earth is in 'Era of global boiling ..

11 hours ago
 Decision making on scientific data for improved wa ..

Decision making on scientific data for improved water resource management critic ..

11 hours ago
 US Senate Rejects NDAA Amendment to Slash Certain ..

US Senate Rejects NDAA Amendment to Slash Certain Authorized Defense Spending by ..

11 hours ago
 Provincial selection board-II meeting on July 31

Provincial selection board-II meeting on July 31

11 hours ago
 Brook falls short of century as Australia take cha ..

Brook falls short of century as Australia take charge of fifth Test

11 hours ago

More Stories From World