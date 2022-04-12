US to Finish Delivering $100Mln Worth of Javelins to Ukraine by Mid-April - Official

The United States will finish delivering $100 million worth of Javelin missile systems to Ukraine by mid-April, a senior defense official said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2022) The United States will finish delivering $100 million worth of Javelin missile systems to Ukraine by mid-April, a senior defense official said on Tuesday.

"We expect that the latest drawdown ... with the Javelin should be finished by also mid April. So we're moving on both of them. And we're almost done with the $800 million," the official said.