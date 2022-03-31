UrduPoint.com

US to Finish Delivery of $800Mln Military Aid for Ukraine by Mid-April - Pentagon

The United States expects to be able to finish the delivery of $800 million worth of military aid for Ukraine by the middle of April, a senior US Defense Department official said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) The United States expects to be able to finish the delivery of $800 million worth of military aid for Ukraine by the middle of April, a senior US Defense Department official said on Thursday.

"We expect that we'll be able to finish the delivery of the $800 million by the middle of April. So, roughly two weeks from now," the official said during a press briefing.

The first deliveries as part of the security package arrived to Eastern Europe on March 20 and there have so far been five flights made in total, the official said.

On March 16, US President Joe Biden announced the $800 million package of military aid for Ukraine. The new security package includes 800 anti-aircraft systems, 9,000 anti-armor systems, 7,000 small arms such as machine guns, shotguns and grenade launchers.

