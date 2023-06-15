UrduPoint.com

US To Finish Training Ukrainians On Abrams Tanks By Late Summer - Reports

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2023 | 11:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) About 200 Ukrainian military will finish US-led training on M1 Abrams tanks by late summer, with the end of the program coinciding with an expected fall delivery of 31 Abrams tanks, the CBS broadcaster has reported, citing sources.

The Ukrainian military personnel were now training in Germany in their week three of the 12-week plan and practiced both individual and unit skills, while the tanks were being reequipped, the report out Wednesday said.

The United States and its allies have trained a total of 57,000 Ukrainian soldiers since February 2022, with the US alone accounting for 11,000 of them and currently training 1,700, the report added.

In late May, about 200 Ukrainian troops reportedly started combined arms instruction at training ranges in Germany's Grafenwoehr and Hohenfels, while another 200 began training in tank refueling and maintenance.

Russia has been conducting a special military operation in Ukraine since February 24, 2022. The United States and its allies have since provided more than $65 billion in security assistance to Ukraine, including Abrams and Leopard main battle tanks, artillery and armored vehicles, Storm Shadow long-range cruise and other missiles, air defense systems, and have also committed to providing F-16 fighter jets as well as pilot training to operate them.

