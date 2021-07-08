UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Fly Afghan Interpreters To Other Locations Outside Country In August - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 11:00 PM

US to Fly Afghan Interpreters to Other Locations Outside Country in August - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) The Biden administration will fly Afghan interpreters to third countries in August where they can wait until their special immigrant visas are approved, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

Afghan interpreters are facing threats from the Taliban movement for helping US and NATO forces throughout the last 20 years of the war in Afghanistan.

"We have stood up an operation to physically relocate thousands of these Afghans and their families before the US military mission concludes so that they can wait safely outside of Afghanistan," Psaki said during a press briefing. "I can confirm that we will be conducting flights of our Afghan allies to these locations in August."

Psaki did not disclose an exact number of how many Afghan interpreters would be relocated to another country or granted an opportunity to resettle in the United States.

The Biden administration is working closely with Congress to expedite the process for approving the special immigrant visas for Afghan interpreters, Psaki said.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said in June that Lithuania is granting asylum to Afghan interpreters who worked for its military in Afghanistan amid concerns for their safety after NATO's withdrawal. Canada is also working to resettle Afghan interpreters in the country before foreign forces completely withdraw from Afghanistan.

The departure of US and NATO forces from Afghanistan, scheduled to be completed by September 11, has been met with a surge in violence, with dozens of districts in Afghanistan's rural north falling to the Taliban movement in the past weeks.

Related Topics

Taliban NATO Afghanistan Canada White House United States Lithuania June August September Congress From

Recent Stories

Free eye camp inaugurated at Al-Khidmat Anwar Nazi ..

25 minutes ago

ECOSOC chief Munir Akram expresses 'deepest condol ..

25 minutes ago

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet on Saturday ..

25 minutes ago

Incumbent provincial regime believes on equal deve ..

25 minutes ago

Warriors, Bazigar, Eagles, Zorawar, Tigers, Saints ..

29 minutes ago

Islamabad police sign MoU with KIPS College

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.