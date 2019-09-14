UrduPoint.com
US To Focus On Russia's Policy In Ukraine At Upcoming OSCE Meeting Next Week - State Dept.

Sat 14th September 2019 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2019) The United States plans to focus on Russia's policy in Ukraine at the upcoming Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Human Dimension Implementation Meeting in Warsaw next week, the US Department of State said on Friday.

"A major US focus will be Russian aggression in Ukraine," State Department said in a statement.

The OSCE Human Dimension Implementation Meeting in Warsaw is scheduled to take place on September 16-27. US Ambassador to OSCE James Gilmore will lead the US delegation at the event.

The US delegation also plans to discuss what it has called "Russia's serious human rights violations at home" as well as various concerns about other countries, the statement said.

"We also will spotlight concerns in multiple countries of the OSCE region, such as the shrinking space for civil society, persecution of human rights defenders," the statement said.

The State Department noted that US delegation will raise other issues as well, including the safety of journalists, political prisoners and repressive measures against peaceful members of ethnic and religious groups.

