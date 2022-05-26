UrduPoint.com

US To 'Forcefully Reject' Russia's Attempts To Impose Its Will On Ukrainians - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2022 | 01:10 AM

US to 'Forcefully Reject' Russia's Attempts to Impose Its Will on Ukrainians - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2022) The United States would "forcefully reject" alleged Russian attempts to impose its will on the people of Ukraine, including "fake referenda" to provide the perception of legitimacy, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Wednesday.

"Russia's attempt to subjugate the people of Ukraine, to impose their will by force, that is something that we would forcefully reject. It is not entirely unlike Russia's attempts to manufacture these fake referenda, referenda that are designed to offer the veneer of legitimacy," Price said during a press briefing when asked to comment on a decree to simplify the procedure for obtaining Russian citizenship by residents of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the decree on the simplified procedure for citizens of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions of Ukraine to obtain Russian citizenship.

The document was published on the official portal for legal information on Wednesday.

Vladimir Rogov, a member of the main council of the military-civilian administration of the region, told Sputnik that the issuance of the first passports is a matter of days.

The Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine are now controlled by Russia's military as a result of the special military operation that began on February 24 after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian defense ministry said the special operation solely targets Ukraine's military infrastructure and aims to demilitarize and de-Nazify the country.

