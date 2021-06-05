US to Fund Regional 'Incubators' to Boost Zero-Carbon Power Policies - Energy Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2021) The US government has approved funding for ten "incubator" or "accelerator" programs to encourage regional ingenuity on green and renewable energy initiatives in regions across the United States, the Department of Energy announced on Friday.

"The Department of Energy today awarded Energy Program for Innovation Clusters (EPIC) funding to ten incubators and accelerators that will harness regional ingenuity and resources, develop pipelines for energy technology to reach the market, and stimulate the formation of new businesses," the department said in a news release.

The aim of the funding grants is to help achieve the Biden administration's goal of a net-zero carbon economy by 2050, the Energy Department explained.

"This funding fills a critical need for targeted financial support to incubators and accelerators that provide opportunity for aspiring energy entrepreneurs looking to fight climate change, create jobs, and empower underserved communities," Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm said in the release.

The new funding is the second half of a two-part program created by the department's Office of Technology Transitions (OTT) to support energy innovation ecosystems and stimulate energy hardware development in regions across the United States, the release explained. Previously, the department awarded $1 million to 20 other "incubator" and "accelerator" programs, it said.