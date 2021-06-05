UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Fund Regional 'Incubators' To Boost Zero-Carbon Power Policies - Energy Dept.

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 05th June 2021 | 12:50 AM

US to Fund Regional 'Incubators' to Boost Zero-Carbon Power Policies - Energy Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2021) The US government has approved funding for ten "incubator" or "accelerator" programs to encourage regional ingenuity on green and renewable energy initiatives in regions across the United States, the Department of Energy announced on Friday.

"The Department of Energy today awarded Energy Program for Innovation Clusters (EPIC) funding to ten incubators and accelerators that will harness regional ingenuity and resources, develop pipelines for energy technology to reach the market, and stimulate the formation of new businesses," the department said in a news release.

The aim of the funding grants is to help achieve the Biden administration's goal of a net-zero carbon economy by 2050, the Energy Department explained.

"This funding fills a critical need for targeted financial support to incubators and accelerators that provide opportunity for aspiring energy entrepreneurs looking to fight climate change, create jobs, and empower underserved communities," Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm said in the release.

The new funding is the second half of a two-part program created by the department's Office of Technology Transitions (OTT) to support energy innovation ecosystems and stimulate energy hardware development in regions across the United States, the release explained. Previously, the department awarded $1 million to 20 other "incubator" and "accelerator" programs, it said.

Related Topics

Technology United States Market Government Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Citizens must counter negative propaganda against ..

29 minutes ago

SU's SFAO meets, finalizes scholarships

29 minutes ago

CM Balochistan taking practical steps to provide f ..

29 minutes ago

Biden Administration to Revise Trump Policies on E ..

29 minutes ago

Ireland hit back with eight-wicket win over the Ne ..

40 minutes ago

Aymeric Laporte debuts for Spain against Portugal

40 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.