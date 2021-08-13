UrduPoint.com

US To Further Draw Down Staff At Embassy In Kabul Due To Security Situation - State Dept

US to Further Draw Down Staff At Embassy in Kabul Due to Security Situation - State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) The United States expects to further decrease its staff in the embassy in Kabul over the security situation on the ground, State Department Spokesperson Ned price told reporters on Thursday.

"As we said all along the increased tempo of the Taliban military engagements and the resulting increase in violence and instability across Afghanistan is of gave concern. Our embassy in Kabul has been on ordered departure since April 27 and we've been evaluating security situation every day to determine how best to keep those serving at our embassy safe," Price said. "Accordingly, we are further reducing our civilian footprint in Kabul in light of the evolving security situation. We expect to drawdown to a core presence in Afghanistan in the coming weeks."

