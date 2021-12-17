US to Get Back to Russia With Its Security Proposal on Ukraine Next Week - Senior Official

The United States will get back to Russia with its own security proposal on Ukraine sometime next week, a senior Biden administration official said on Friday

"We have got a list here from the Russians that encompasses many of the formats that we have used in the past.

So, we have to figure out how we rack and stack that and we will get back to them with a concrete proposal sometime next week," the official said during a press briefing.