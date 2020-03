US to Get Four Russian RD-181 Engines for Antares Launch Vehicle - State Procurement Data

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) Russian rocket engine manufacturer NPO Energomash will supply four more RD-181 engines for the Antares carrier rocket used to launch the Cygnus spacecraft, Russian state procurement website data shows.

So far, a total of seven launches have been carried out using the Antares rocket with RD-181 engines.

Since 2015, Energomash has supplied the United States with 22 RD-181 engines.