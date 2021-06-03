UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Give 80 Mln Vaccine Doses To Priority Nations, 75% Via Covax

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 10:04 PM

US President Joe Biden unveiled his plan Thursday for the first of 80 million coronavirus vaccine doses being distributed globally, with 75 percent of shots disbursed via the Covax program

"We are sharing these doses not to secure favors or extract concessions.

We are sharing these vaccines to save lives and to lead the world in bringing an end to the pandemic, with the power of our example and with our values," Biden said in a statement.

In a fact sheet the White House said that for the doses shared through Covax, Washington would prioritize countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, South and Southeast Asia, and Africa.

