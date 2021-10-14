UrduPoint.com

US To Give Lebanese Army $67Mln In Extra Aid - Nuland

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 10:52 PM

US to Give Lebanese Army $67Mln in Extra Aid - Nuland

The United States will allocate $67 million in additional assistance for the Lebanese army, Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said on Thursday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) The United States will allocate $67 million in additional assistance for the Lebanese army, Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Beirut saw a deadly shooting which left six dead and thirty others injured among Shia protesters, according to the Red Cross. The armed forces have detained nine people in a manhunt for the perpetrators.

Nuland told a press conference in Beirut that she had come to the country at the request of President Joe Biden. The American official noted that the Lebanese people deserve better, and pledged that the US will provide the Lebanese army with extra aid worth $67 million, as broadcast by Lebanese tv channels.

The US Under Secretary of State held meetings with Lebanese President Michel Aoun, Prime Minister Najib Mikati, and Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib.

The unrest in the Lebanese capital began after an unknown man opened fire on demonstrators from the Shia political parties Hezbollah and Amal, who called for the dismissal of a judge looking into the 2020 Beirut port blast.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Fire Prime Minister Army Victoria Man Beirut United States 2020 TV From Million

Recent Stories

Future of Finance conference outlines value propos ..

Future of Finance conference outlines value proposition of Islamic finance and t ..

23 minutes ago
 Dacoits looted cash, jewelry in Bhitai Nagar

Dacoits looted cash, jewelry in Bhitai Nagar

18 seconds ago
 Latvian President Egils Levits Tests Positive for ..

Latvian President Egils Levits Tests Positive for Covid-19 - Office

20 seconds ago
 China to Establish International Sustainable Trans ..

China to Establish International Sustainable Transport Innovation Center - Presi ..

21 seconds ago
 Saifullah Shah Rashdi alias Miskeen Rashdi poetry ..

Saifullah Shah Rashdi alias Miskeen Rashdi poetry book published

26 seconds ago
 DC Sibi lauds efforts of Balochistan Red Crescent ..

DC Sibi lauds efforts of Balochistan Red Crescent for helping affected people

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.