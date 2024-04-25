US To Give Micron $6.1 Bn For American Chip Factories
Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2024 | 02:30 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Micron is set to receive up to $6.1 billion in grants from the US government to help build its semiconductor plants in New York and Idaho, the White House said Thursday.
The award, to be announced by President Joe Biden as he travels to Syracuse, New York, is the latest in a series of efforts by Washington to bring semiconductor production back to the country.
The United States has been working to ensure its lead in the chip industry, especially with regards to the development of artificial intelligence -- both on national security grounds and in the face of competition with China.
The investment will help Micron "bring back leading-edge memory chip manufacturing to the United States for the first time in 20 years," Chuck Schumer of New York, the Senate majority leader, told reporters.
The $6.1 billion in direct funding comes under the CHIPS and Science Act, a major package of funding and tax incentives passed by Congress in 2022 to boost research and US semiconductor production.
The White House said the funds will go to supporting construction of two facilities in Clay, New York, and one in Boise, Idaho, where Micron is headquartered.
The US Commerce Department will also make up to $7.5 billion in proposed loans available under a preliminary deal.
Micron is set to invest up to $125 billion across both states over the next two decades "to build a leading-edge memory manufacturing ecosystem," according to the White House.
The US chipmaker's total investment is due to create more than 70,000 jobs, including 20,000 direct construction and manufacturing roles.
