US to Give Ukraine $4.9 Billion in Budget Support - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2023) The United States plans to provide Kiev with an additional $4.9 billion in aid in September, the US State Department informs.

"The United States has provided $18 billion in budget support to the Government of Ukraine through World Bank mechanisms. An additional $4.9 billion will become available in September. This funding, along with support from the EU, the IMF ( International Monetary Fund) and others, allows the government to provide critical services for its citizens ... ," the State Department said in a Friday statement.

According to the release, Kiev authorities have come up with a 10-year reconstruction plan requiring an estimated $750 billion, while the World Bank estimates Ukraine's reconstruction costs to amount to $411 billion over the next 10 years.

On Thursday, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said his country was underfunded by $14 billion critically needed for reconstruction and expressed hope that the United States would lead efforts to raise the money.

On March 9, 2022, Congress passed legislation to send nearly $14 billion in aid to Ukraine about a month after Russia launched its special military operation there.