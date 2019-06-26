UrduPoint.com
US To Give Ukraine $4Mln To Construct Six Explosive Storehouses - State Dept.

US to Give Ukraine $4Mln to Construct Six Explosive Storehouses - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) The United States will allocate $4 million to Ukraine for construction of six explosive storehouses under a conventional weapons stockpile management agreement, the State Department announced in a press release.

"Today, the United States and Ukraine signed a new memorandum of understanding on Conventional Weapons Stockpile Management... the memorandum sets out a $4 million US contribution toward construction of six explosive storehouses over the next two years for the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense," the release said on Thursday.

