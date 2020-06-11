UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Go Ahead With $250Mln Military Package For Ukraine - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 07:11 PM

US to Go Ahead With $250Mln Military Package For Ukraine - Pentagon

The United States will proceed plans to provide a $250 million security assistance package for Ukraine, the Pentagon announced in a statement emailed to Sputnik on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) The United States will proceed plans to provide a $250 million security assistance package for Ukraine, the Pentagon announced in a statement emailed to Sputnik on Thursday.

"The Department of Defense announced today its plans for $250 million in Fiscal Year 2020 Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) funds for additional training, equipment, and advisory efforts to strengthen Ukraine's capacity to more effectively defend itself against Russian aggression," the statement said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Pentagon United States 2020 Million

Recent Stories

NAB advises Shehbaz Sharif to go to Shaukat Khanum ..

13 minutes ago

Philippines COVID-19 Case Total Tops 24,000 as 443 ..

32 seconds ago

Assad Appoints Syrian Minister of Water Resources ..

35 seconds ago

Beijing Slams EU Report Alleging China, Russia Spr ..

36 seconds ago

34 MoUs signed with different countries to enhance ..

38 seconds ago

Gross value addition of livestock grew to Rs1,446 ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.