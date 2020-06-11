US to Go Ahead With $250Mln Military Package For Ukraine - Pentagon

The United States will proceed plans to provide a $250 million security assistance package for Ukraine, the Pentagon announced in a statement emailed to Sputnik on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) The United States will proceed plans to provide a $250 million security assistance package for Ukraine, the Pentagon announced in a statement emailed to Sputnik on Thursday.

"The Department of Defense announced today its plans for $250 million in Fiscal Year 2020 Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) funds for additional training, equipment, and advisory efforts to strengthen Ukraine's capacity to more effectively defend itself against Russian aggression," the statement said.