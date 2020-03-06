US to Grant Additional 35,000 Temporary Visas for Foreign Workers - Homeland Security

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) The United States will make available 32,000 temporary visas for foreign workers by this spring, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a press release.

"Today, the Department of Homeland Security announced that it will... make available 35,000 supplemental H-2B temporary nonagricultural worker visas for the second half of fiscal year (FY) 2020," the release said on Thursday.

The DHS explained that 10,000 H-2B visas will be made available specifically for nationals from Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras. The decision comes as part of the US government's partnership with the Central American countries to stem the flow of illegal migration from the region to the United States.

The first 20,000 visas will become available on April 1 and the other 15,000 will become available on May 15, the release said.

Hundreds of thousands of migrants from Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras began migrating to the United States in large caravans since the fall of 2018. The migrants usually make the trek to the United States to seek asylum, either to escape violence or poverty in their home countries.