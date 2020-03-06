UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Grant Additional 35,000 Temporary Visas For Foreign Workers - Homeland Security

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 03:50 AM

US to Grant Additional 35,000 Temporary Visas for Foreign Workers - Homeland Security

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) The United States will make available 32,000 temporary visas for foreign workers by this spring, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a press release.

"Today, the Department of Homeland Security announced that it will... make available 35,000 supplemental H-2B temporary nonagricultural worker visas for the second half of fiscal year (FY) 2020," the release said on Thursday.

The DHS explained that 10,000 H-2B visas will be made available specifically for nationals from Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras. The decision comes as part of the US government's partnership with the Central American countries to stem the flow of illegal migration from the region to the United States.

The first 20,000 visas will become available on April 1 and the other 15,000 will become available on May 15, the release said.

Hundreds of thousands of migrants from Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras began migrating to the United States in large caravans since the fall of 2018. The migrants usually make the trek to the United States to seek asylum, either to escape violence or poverty in their home countries.

Related Topics

Guatemala El Salvador United States Honduras April May 2018 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

GCAA denies barring entry of travellers from Egypt

2 hours ago

MoHAP announces new case of coronavirus

2 hours ago

Sharjah Government Communication Award honors seve ..

3 hours ago

IGCF calls for embedding greater cross-cultural un ..

3 hours ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues Emiri Decree reconstituti ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed restructures Mohammed V Universi ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.