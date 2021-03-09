US to Grant Venezuelans Temporary Protected Status, Expects 320,000 to Qualify - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) The Biden administration will grant Temporary Protected Status (TPS) to Venezuelan nationals for the first time and expects some 320,000 to qualify, a senior US administration official said during a conference call.

"These are estimates, we will see at the end of the day how many people do come forward, but the number is around 320,000," the US official said on Monday when asked how many Venezuelan migrants are expected to qualify for protected status.

The Department of Homeland Security has decided to grant Venezuelans in the United States protected status for 18 months if eligible, however, Venezuelan migrants who arrive to the United States after Monday will not qualify for protected status, the US official said.