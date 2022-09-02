US to Halt Humanitarian Parole for At-Risk Afghans Seeking to Come to US - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) The United States will halt humanitarian parole for at-risk Afghan refugees seeking to come to the United States, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

Earlier on Thursday, US media reported the Biden administration will no longer offer entry into the United States to Afghans who are considered to be at risk under humanitarian "parole" starting on October 1.

"We are adopting a new model where Afghans will travel directly to the communities where they will be moving with the help of Refugee Resettlement organizations without a safe haven stopover in the United States," Jean-Pierre said on Thursday when asked if the Biden administration is ending humanitarian parole for Afghan refugees.

The White House emphasized that the Biden administration will now focus on work to improve efforts to help Afghan allies resettle in the United States and reunite with family members still in Afghanistan. The administration will also seek to provide these individuals with a pathway to permanent residency status in the United States, Jean-Pierre added.

Parole, which offers a quick option rather than the year-long process to obtain visa or refugee status, would be limited to a very small number of exceptional cases, according to media reports.

Since the United States withdrew from Afghanistan in August 2021, it has resettled about 86,000 Afghans under the so-called "Operation Allies Welcome." Some 90% of them came in through the parole process.