US to Have 30,000 National Guard Supporting COVID-19 Response at End of Week - General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The US National Guard is expected to have more than 30,000 personnel deployed throughout the United States by the end of the week to help support COVID-19 response efforts, Bureau Chief Gen. Joseph Lengyel said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"I think this week we'll be well over 30,000 in the next couple of days," Lengyel said.

National Guard members are providing logistical support to states during the pandemic, including transportation and distribution of medical supplies and food. They also support local testing sites and help hospitals as healthcare professionals.

The United States has more than 402,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with more than 13,000 deaths caused by the disease, according to recent data from the John Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.