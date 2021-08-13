UrduPoint.com

US To Have Less Than 1,000 Troops To Support Diplomatic Mission In Kabul After Drawdown

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 12:40 AM

US to Have Less Than 1,000 Troops to Support Diplomatic Mission in Kabul After Drawdown

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) The United States anticipates having less than a 1,000 troops on the ground supporting the US embassy in Kabul once the mission to secure the city's airport and evacuate Afghan immigrants is completed, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday.

"Once this mission is over - I won't get into specific numbers here - but we anticipate having less than 1,000 US troops on the ground to support the diplomatic presence in Kabul," Kirby said during a news conference.

The United States has been reported to send several thousand troops to Afghanistan to secure the airport and expedite the processing of Special Immigrant visa applications for Afghans who aided the US war effort in the country.

