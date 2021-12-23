UrduPoint.com

US To Have Over 250,000 Courses Of Pfizer's COVID Pill By January - White House

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 02:30 AM

US to Have Over 250,000 Courses of Pfizer's COVID Pill By January - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) The United States will have more than 250,000 courses of Pfizer's COVID-19 pill available by January, the White House said after US health authorities granted emergency use authorization for the world's first oral treatment against the novel coronavirus.

"With today's action, we add the first-ever oral treatment to our nation's medicine cabinet and take a significant step forward in our path out of the pandemic," the White House said in a statement on Wednesday. "We will have over 250,000 treatment courses available to us in January and we will be working with states to ensure those are being distributed equitably and fairly and that our hardest-hit communities are reached.

"

The Biden administration said it has pre-purchased 10 million treatment courses - more than any other country in the world - and will work closely with Pfizer to speed up production of the pill by providing the company with any resource needed, including utilization of the Defense Production Act, the White House said.

The emergency authorization for the Pfizer pill came after the Omicron was identified as the dominant variant of the coronavirus in the United States, accounting for more than 73% of new cases since last week.

Earlier in the week, President Joe Biden warned that Americans who do not get vaccinated against the coronavirus face "a winter of severe illness and death."

