US to Head Off Arms Races, Reduce Nuclear Weapons Role, Engage Russia, China - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) The United States seeks to avoid a costly arms race, reduce the role of nuclear weapons and engage Russia and China in meaningful arms control negotiations, the White House said in new interim national security guidance.

"We will head off costly arms races and re-establish our credibility as a leader in arms control. That is why we moved quickly to extend the New START Treaty with Russia. Where possible, we will also pursue new arms control arrangements," the guidance released on Wednesday said.

"And we will engage in meaningful dialogue with Russia and China on a range of emerging military technological developments that implicate strategic stability," it added.

While taking steps to reduce the role of nuclear weapons in the national security strategy the US will ensure its strategic deterrent remains safe, secure, and effective. The White House also vowed to retain "strong and credible" deterrence commitments to American allies.