UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Head Off Arms Races, Reduce Nuclear Weapons Role, Engage Russia, China - White House

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 02:20 AM

US to Head Off Arms Races, Reduce Nuclear Weapons Role, Engage Russia, China - White House

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) The United States seeks to avoid a costly arms race, reduce the role of nuclear weapons and engage Russia and China in meaningful arms control negotiations, the White House said in new interim national security guidance.

"We will head off costly arms races and re-establish our credibility as a leader in arms control. That is why we moved quickly to extend the New START Treaty with Russia. Where possible, we will also pursue new arms control arrangements," the guidance released on Wednesday said.

"And we will engage in meaningful dialogue with Russia and China on a range of emerging military technological developments that implicate strategic stability," it added.

While taking steps to reduce the role of nuclear weapons in the national security strategy the US will ensure its strategic deterrent remains safe, secure, and effective. The White House also vowed to retain "strong and credible" deterrence commitments to American allies.

Related Topics

Russia China Nuclear White House United States Race

Recent Stories

Arab foreign ministers re-affirm support for UAE&# ..

6 minutes ago

UAE calls for consolidating joint Arab action in f ..

1 hour ago

Bullet casings sent to former Italian PM Matteo Re ..

2 hours ago

Czech Republic Refuses to Purchase India-Produced ..

2 hours ago

Russia's Su-27 Escorts 2 US Bombers Over Baltic Se ..

2 hours ago

CEJ- IBA, RINSTRA sign MoU to build capacity for d ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.