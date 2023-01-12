UrduPoint.com

US To Help Japan Employ Counter-Strike Capability To Enhance Regional Security - Austin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2023 | 04:50 AM

US to Help Japan Employ Counter-Strike Capability to Enhance Regional Security - Austin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) The United States will closely coordinate with Japan for the latter to employ a counter-strike capability and enhance security in the region, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said during a press conference.

"in our meeting today we strongly endorsed Japan's decision to acquire a counter-strike capability, and we affirm that close coordination on employing this capability will strengthen the US-Japan alliance," Austin said on Wednesday alongside Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada.

Japan is boosting its security capabilities as North Korea continues to make more progress with its nuclear program and China continues its military buildup, especially around Taiwan and in the South China Sea, according to the Japanese officials.

Last month, Japanese media reported that the country would acquire a counter-strike capability for defensive purposes.

Japan plans to spend nearly $38 billion to develop defense capabilities over the next five years, according to media reports.

