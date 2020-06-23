UrduPoint.com
US To Help Poland Build Nuclear Plant - Senior Administration Official

Tue 23rd June 2020 | 11:17 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) The United States is taking steps that will allow Poland to build a nuclear plant using American technology, a senior US administration official told reporters on Tuesday.

"We are taking steps on bilateral nuclear civic agreement, that will allow Poland to move ahead quickly and build a nuclear plant with American technology," the official said.

US President Donald Trump will meet his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda in Washington, DC on June 24.

The White House announced earlier that both leaders will discuss defense and energy cooperation.

