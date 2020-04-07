UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Help Ukraine With Lab Equipment Amid Outbreak - State Department

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 12:10 AM

US to Help Ukraine With Lab Equipment Amid Outbreak - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) The United States plans to send medical lab equipment to Ukraine as part of aid in countering the coronavirus outbreak, the US State Department said on Monday following a phone call between Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Secretary Pompeo and President Zelenskyy discussed ongoing US assistance to Ukraine during the COVID-19 crisis, including the planned delivery of much-needed medical lab equipment," Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

Pompeo thanked Zelenskyy for Ukraine's support in repatriating US citizens and residents, including more than 200 Peace Corps volunteers.

Both officials, according to the statement, also stressed "the continued importance of access to Donbas region in the eastern part of the country, uncontrolled by the Ukrainian government."

Related Topics

Ukraine United States Government Mike Pompeo Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Prime Minister of Nepal review ..

13 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Guinea discuss rel ..

43 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Kyrgyzstan review ..

1 hour ago

UAE stock markets close on positive note driven by ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Airline starts operating flights to bring ..

2 hours ago

Renewables account for almost three-quarters of ne ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.