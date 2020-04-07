US to Help Ukraine With Lab Equipment Amid Outbreak - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) The United States plans to send medical lab equipment to Ukraine as part of aid in countering the coronavirus outbreak, the US State Department said on Monday following a phone call between Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Secretary Pompeo and President Zelenskyy discussed ongoing US assistance to Ukraine during the COVID-19 crisis, including the planned delivery of much-needed medical lab equipment," Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

Pompeo thanked Zelenskyy for Ukraine's support in repatriating US citizens and residents, including more than 200 Peace Corps volunteers.

Both officials, according to the statement, also stressed "the continued importance of access to Donbas region in the eastern part of the country, uncontrolled by the Ukrainian government."