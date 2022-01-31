UrduPoint.com

US To Hit Putin's Inner Circle With Sanctions In Event Of Ukraine 'Invasion' - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2022 | 07:58 PM

US to Hit Putin's Inner Circle With Sanctions in Event of Ukraine 'Invasion' - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) The US has prepared a list of people close to President Vladimir Putin to target with sanctions should Russia advance on Ukraine, the Financial Times reported on Monday, citing senior administration officials.

The list has reportedly been coordinated with US allies, focusing on the Russian leader's inner circle and their family members, many of whom have "deep financial ties with the west."

"The individuals we have identified are in or near the inner circles of the Kremlin and play a role in government decision making or are at a minimum complicit in the Kremlin's destabilizing behaviour," unnamed US officials said.

The officials did not reveal what Names are on the list, which is said to include top Russian officials and executives of state-owned companies.

The newspaper noted that sanctions would cut them off from the international financial system.

On Sunday, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said that London is not ruling out the possibility of seizing the British property of Russian "oligarchs" as part of tighter sanctions against Moscow in the event of escalation in Ukraine. When asked if it will affect British investors, Truss noted that "freedom and democracy" are "more important than immediate financial issues."

In a comment on Monday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova urged Truss "not to take a step back" and reminded her of a list of former corrupt officials whom Russia has long asked to extradite.

Russia has repeatedly denied preparing an invasion of Ukraine. Moscow says that it has the right to move troops within its national territory and is not threatening anyone, dismissing the West's allegations to the contrary as a pretext for NATO's increased activity near Russian borders.

>