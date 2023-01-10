US to Hold Any State Accountable Found Responsible for War Crimes in Ukraine - State Dept

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) The United States will hold to account any foreign nations found responsible for war crimes in Ukraine, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said in a press briefing on Monday.

"We have continued to document evidence of war crimes. And if that evidence points to another state, points to other foreign actors involved in these war crimes, we'll work to hold them to account as well," Price said. "We are not looking merely at those responsible for pulling the trigger or for pressing the button as it worked. We are prepared in accordance with international humanitarian law to go all the way up the ladder to secure who precisely is responsible for issuing these orders and not only for taking these actions. If in the course of that work we are in a position to determine that the Iranian government as a whole or that senior Iranian officials are complicit or responsible for war crimes, we will work to hold them to account as well.

"

Price stressed that the United States has not made formal determination when it comes to foreign actors.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said in December that the total silence of the Western media about the war crimes of the Ukrainian military is the height of cynicism.

Shoigu added that the Russian Defense Ministry daily receives data on executions of Ukrainian servicemen who refuse to perform combat missions.

On March 2, the International Criminal Court (ICC) Office of the Prosecutor started investigating war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine. On March 11, Prosecutor Karim Khan said an investigative team had started gathering evidence.

Russian officials have repeatedly rejected any allegations of committing war crimes, stating that rather the military actions of the Ukrainian army in relation to the citizens of the republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, recently incorporated into Russia, should be investigated.