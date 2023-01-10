UrduPoint.com

US To Hold Any State Accountable Found Responsible For War Crimes In Ukraine - State Dept

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2023 | 02:00 AM

US to Hold Any State Accountable Found Responsible for War Crimes in Ukraine - State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) The United States will hold to account any foreign nations found responsible  for war crimes in Ukraine, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said in a press briefing on Monday.

"We have continued to document evidence of war crimes. And if that evidence points to another state, points to other foreign actors involved in these war crimes, we'll work to hold them to account as well," Price said. "We are not looking merely at those responsible for pulling the trigger or for pressing the button as it worked. We are prepared in accordance with international humanitarian law to go all the way up the ladder to secure who precisely is responsible for issuing these orders and not only for taking these actions. If in the course of that work we are in a position to determine that the Iranian government as a whole or that senior Iranian officials are complicit or responsible for war crimes, we will work to hold them to account as well.

"

Price stressed that the United States has not made formal determination when it comes to foreign actors.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said in December that the total silence of the Western media about the war crimes of the Ukrainian military is the height of cynicism.

Shoigu added that the Russian Defense Ministry daily receives data on executions of Ukrainian servicemen who refuse to perform combat missions.

On March 2, the International Criminal Court (ICC) Office of the Prosecutor started investigating war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine. On March 11, Prosecutor Karim Khan said an investigative team had started gathering evidence.

Russian officials have repeatedly rejected any allegations of committing war crimes, stating that rather the military actions of the Ukrainian army in relation to the citizens of the republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, recently incorporated into Russia, should be investigated.

Related Topics

Army ICC Ukraine Russia Luhansk Donetsk Price United States March December Criminals Media All Government Court

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 19th Sharjah Poet ..

Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 19th Sharjah Poetry Festival

18 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed attends 46th Arab Police and Securi ..

Saif bin Zayed attends 46th Arab Police and Security Leaders Conference in Abu D ..

48 minutes ago
 DIFC hosts over 250 companies managing assets wort ..

DIFC hosts over 250 companies managing assets worth $450 billion

48 minutes ago
 Lukoil Agrees to Sell Isab Refinery in Italy to G. ..

Lukoil Agrees to Sell Isab Refinery in Italy to G.O.I. Energy

2 hours ago
 Negotiations Between UK Health Minister, Trade Uni ..

Negotiations Between UK Health Minister, Trade Unions Fail Due to Gov't Position ..

2 hours ago
 Gareth Bale announces retirement from football

Gareth Bale announces retirement from football

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.