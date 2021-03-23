UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Hold China Accountable For Alleged Human Rights Violations - Pelosi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 11:10 PM

US to Hold China Accountable for Alleged Human Rights Violations - Pelosi

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) The United States will hold China accountable for human rights violations against the Uyghurs in Xinjiang, but also against people in Tibet and Hong Kong, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday.

"The Biden administration's coordinated sanctions on China are a strong and resounding step to hold China accountable for its barbaric atrocities against the Uyghur people," Pelosi said in a statement. "These sanctions make absolutely clear that America and the international community stand as one to defend the rights and dignity of the Uyghur people from China's abuse."

Pelosi explained that Congress will further its actions with respect to China via a number of legislative initiatives, including the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, the Uyghur Human Rights Protection Act and the Uyghur Forced Labor Disclosure Act.

According to Pelosi, the US will continue its campaign to counter China's alleged human right abuses targeting the Tibetan people, people of Hong Kong and journalists, human rights lawyers and advocates on the mainland.

On Monday, the European Union imposed sanctions on four Chinese officials and one entity they believe have been involved in alleged human rights violations against the Uyghurs in Xinjiang. China has rejected all accusations and responded by sanctioning ten EU officials, including members of the European Parliament.

Related Topics

China Parliament Lawyers European Union Nancy Hong Kong United States Congress All From

Recent Stories

&#039;National COVID-19 vaccination campaign conti ..

22 minutes ago

Norway vetoes sale of Rolls-Royce unit to Russian ..

34 minutes ago

France probes death of student who got AstraZeneca ..

34 minutes ago

Streaming drives 7.4% global music growth in 2020

34 minutes ago

UN warns of risk of famine in Yemen, S.Sudan, Nige ..

34 minutes ago

NATO Secretary General Proposes Big Increase in Al ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.