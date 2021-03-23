US to Hold China Accountable for Alleged Human Rights Violations - Pelosi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) The United States will hold China accountable for human rights violations against the Uyghurs in Xinjiang, but also against people in Tibet and Hong Kong, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Tuesday.

"The Biden administration's coordinated sanctions on China are a strong and resounding step to hold China accountable for its barbaric atrocities against the Uyghur people," Pelosi said in a statement. "These sanctions make absolutely clear that America and the international community stand as one to defend the rights and dignity of the Uyghur people from China's abuse."

Pelosi explained that Congress will further its actions with respect to China via a number of legislative initiatives, including the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, the Uyghur Human Rights Protection Act and the Uyghur Forced Labor Disclosure Act.

According to Pelosi, the US will continue its campaign to counter China's alleged human right abuses targeting the Tibetan people, people of Hong Kong and journalists, human rights lawyers and advocates on the mainland.

On Monday, the European Union imposed sanctions on four Chinese officials and one entity they believe have been involved in alleged human rights violations against the Uyghurs in Xinjiang. China has rejected all accusations and responded by sanctioning ten EU officials, including members of the European Parliament.