UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Hold Classified War Game To Respond To 'Aggressive Action' By China, Russia- Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 09:49 PM

US to Hold Classified War Game to Respond to 'Aggressive Action' by China, Russia- Reports

The US military plans to hold a classified war game sometime this summer amid growing concerns about threats posed by China and Russia, the CNN broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing informed sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2021) The US military plans to hold a classified war game sometime this summer amid growing concerns about threats posed by China and Russia, the CNN broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing informed sources.

According to defense officials cited by the media outlet, the war game is designed to train the US military's top leaders to respond to global crises involving unexpected and aggressive moves by the two major adversaries from across the Atlantic.

The players of the war game will also face changing scenarios, which may include cyber attacks, Russia's growing presence in the Baltic and the Arctic, as well as China's build-up in the South China Sea.

The exercise will reportedly be led by the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mark Milley, under Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's close watch.

Related Topics

Russia China Austin May Media From Top

Recent Stories

Mohmand Dam construction work continues at 9 diffe ..

1 minute ago

Endless U.S.-China contest risks 'Catastrophic' co ..

1 minute ago

Formula E doubles up in Rome and Valencia

1 minute ago

Experts suggest Afghan led inclusive peace process ..

2 minutes ago

4 proclaimed offenders held

6 minutes ago

Traffic Police arrest 148 in crackdown on encroach ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.