US to Hold First Ever West Africa Joint Counterterrorism Exercise March 29 - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) The United States will conduct in late March the first ever joint counterterrorism exercise in West Africa together with Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, the US State Department said in a media note on Friday.

"Events are planned to take place separately within each of the three West African nations, with cross-border coordination practiced where appropriate," the note said.

The State Department explained that the exercise, called West Africa Joint Operations (WAJO), was designed to connect counterterrorism investigators with their judicial counterparts in three nations.

"The WAJO regional exercise is partly modeled on successful East Africa Joint Operations exercises that have taken place since 2014, while the West Africa exercise is focused on security concerns more specific to the nations in that region," the note said.

The exercise is scheduled for March 29-31 and includes elements from several recent real-world incidents, according to the State Department.