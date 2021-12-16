US to Hold International Meeting on Haiti on Friday - State Dept.

The Biden administration will hold an international meeting to address the political and economic crisis in Haiti on December 17, the State Department said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) The Biden administration will hold an international meeting to address the political and economic crisis in Haiti on December 17, the State Department said on Thursday.

"The United States will convene a senior-level virtual International Partners Meeting on December 17 to address the security, political, and economic challenges in Haiti and put forward opportunities to support the Haitian people," the statement read.

Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols will chair the meeting.

"The meeting will seek commitments to prevent further deterioration of security and economic conditions, as well as efforts to support Haitian-led solutions to Haiti's political impasse," the statement noted.

The list of participants includes a broad range of governments and international organizations committed to Haiti's development, it added.

Haiti has been facing a prolonged period of poverty, gang violence, and political crisis, exacerbated by the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July.