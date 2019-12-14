UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US To Hold Joint Military Drills In Paraguay In 2020-2021 - White House

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 05:00 AM

US to Hold Joint Military Drills in Paraguay in 2020-2021 - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2019) The United States will hold multiple joint military drills in Paraguay over the next two years including a regional crisis response exercise, US President Donald Trump and Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benitez said in a joint statement after their meeting at the White House.

"President Trump announced the United Sates will offer two Special Forces Joint Combined Exchange Training events in Paraguay in 2020 and 2021, and the United States Southern Command will execute a regional crisis exercise, Fused Response, in Paraguay, in 2021," the statement said on Friday.

The two leaders discussed regional security matters and reiterated their support for Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido and Bolivian interim President Jeanine Anez.

Washington and Asuncion will work through the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement to boost bilateral trade and investment in Paraguay, the statement said.

The US Department of Agriculture's regulatory authorities are working with Paraguayan counterparts in a bid to open market access for beef and beef products once food safety can be fully assured, it added.

Related Topics

Exchange Agriculture White House Trump Asuncion Paraguay United States 2020 Market Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

All products in UAE markets are in compliance with ..

5 hours ago

German Police Arrest 2 Former Maple Bank Managers ..

5 hours ago

Zulfiqar Bukhari terms rumpus, destruction caused ..

5 hours ago

'Mainstreaming of female entrepreneurs imperative ..

5 hours ago

Pakistan, WB sign $406.6 m loan agreement for KPE ..

5 hours ago

Step afoot to develop sports activities in Balochi ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.