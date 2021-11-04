UrduPoint.com

US To Hold Key Individuals Accountable For Nuclear Submarine Accident - Navy Chief

Sumaira FH 34 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 08:27 PM

US to Hold Key Individuals Accountable for Nuclear Submarine Accident - Navy Chief

The US Navy is conducting further investigations into the serious damage to its nuclear attack submarine USS Connecticut when it hit an underwater reef and, if necessary, the responsible individuals will be held accountable, Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2021) The US Navy is conducting further investigations into the serious damage to its nuclear attack submarine USS Connecticut when it hit an underwater reef and, if necessary, the responsible individuals will be held accountable, Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro said on Thursday.

"Investigations are underway," Del Toro told the Aspen Security Forum 2021. "If individuals need to be held accountable, they will be held accountable."

Investigators have determined that the Connecticut hit an uncharted undersea mountain in the South China Sea on October 2 incurring significant damage.

The first investigation into the incident was completed last week and its conclusions have now been passed up to US 7th Fleet commander Vice Adm. Karl Thomas for review, the US Naval Institute reported earlier this week.

US media reported on Wednesday that damage to the submarine was so great that repairs will take years and it may never re-enter service. The prospect of long, extensive repairs would put new pressure on the Navy's attack submarine maintenance backlog.

Related Topics

Attack China Nuclear May October Media

Recent Stories

Admin Karachi visits Shri Swami Narayan Temple on ..

Admin Karachi visits Shri Swami Narayan Temple on Diwali

4 minutes ago
 Urgent need to address mental health effects of cl ..

Urgent need to address mental health effects of climate change, report

4 minutes ago
 Sweden's Social Democrats elect Magdalena Andersso ..

Sweden's Social Democrats elect Magdalena Andersson as leader

4 minutes ago
 IMS Welcomes G20 Creditor Committee for Ethiopia, ..

IMS Welcomes G20 Creditor Committee for Ethiopia, Continues to Provide Technical ..

4 minutes ago
 China Building 20 Warships Per Year in 17 Shipyard ..

China Building 20 Warships Per Year in 17 Shipyards - US Secretary of Navy

4 minutes ago
 Covid, Libya, rapprochement on tap for US VP's Par ..

Covid, Libya, rapprochement on tap for US VP's Paris trip

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.