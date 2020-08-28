UrduPoint.com
US To Hold Security Dialogue With Quad Partners In October - National Security Advisor

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 09:21 PM

US to Hold Security Dialogue With Quad Partners in October - National Security Advisor

Senior US officials will hold high-level talks with Australian, Indian and Japanese counterparts as part of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) in October, National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) Senior US officials will hold high-level talks with Australian, Indian and Japanese counterparts as part of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) in October, National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien said on Friday.

"I'll be meeting with my Quad partners likely in Hawaii in October, with the [national security advisors] of those countries," O'Brien said during an even at the Atlantic Council.

O'Brien said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is scheduled to meet with the Quad partners in September and will also join the talks in October.

The initiative is one of the most exciting national security engagements and will likely to pay "huge dividends" going forward, O'Brien added.

The Quad is an informal consultative mechanism to oppose the aspiration of China to establish control over strategic routes throughout the East Asian region and the South China Sea in particular.

