UrduPoint.com

US To Hold Southwest Airlines Accountable For Surge In Flight Cancellations - Washington

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 28, 2022 | 08:20 AM

US to Hold Southwest Airlines Accountable for Surge in Flight Cancellations - Washington

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) The United States will hold Southwest Airlines responsible for a surge in flight cancellations and reports of poor customer service, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Tuesday.

"Southwest passengers have experienced unacceptable disruptions and customer service conditions. I have made clear to their executives that our department will hold Southwest accountable for making things right with their customers and employees," Buttigieg tweeted.

Buttigieg also called on other airlines to cap fares on certain routes to help people impacted by Southwest's cancellations get home.

Southwest is unable to locate where their own crews, passengers, and baggage are located amid systems issues, Buttigieg said in an interview with CNN.

Nearly 2,900 flights were canceled on Tuesday as severe winter weather continues to impact parts of the US, according to the FlightAware website. The majority of canceled flights - 2,522 - were operated by Southwest Airlines.

The Transportation Department on Monday said it was probing the cancellation issue and whether Southwest is complying with its customer service plan.

Related Topics

Weather Poor United States

Recent Stories

Nearly 200 starving Rohingya reach Indonesia after ..

Nearly 200 starving Rohingya reach Indonesia after month at sea

8 hours ago
 Switzerland Calls on Serbia, Kosovo to Refrain Fro ..

Switzerland Calls on Serbia, Kosovo to Refrain From Escalation - Foreign Ministr ..

8 hours ago
 CM prays for early recovery of Maulana Tariq Jamil ..

CM prays for early recovery of Maulana Tariq Jamil

9 hours ago
 US Looks Forward to Supporting Nepal Deepen Democr ..

US Looks Forward to Supporting Nepal Deepen Democratic Traditions Post Elections ..

9 hours ago
 France charges man over World Cup teen hit-and-run ..

France charges man over World Cup teen hit-and-run

9 hours ago
 Russia to ban oil exports to countries with price ..

Russia to ban oil exports to countries with price cap from February

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.