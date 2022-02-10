UrduPoint.com

US To Host APEC 2023 Summit - White House

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published February 10, 2022 | 05:18 PM

The United States will host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit next year, the White House said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) The United States will host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit next year, the White House said on Thursday.

"We're proud that the United States will be the host of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) in 2023, underscoring our commitment to advance fair and open trade and investment, bolster American competitiveness, and ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific," the White House said in a statement.

More Stories From World

>