US to Host China for Trade Talks on October 10-11 - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) The United States and China will hold the next round of trade negotiations in Washington on October 10-11, US media reported.

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will lead the delegation from Beijing, CNBC said on Thursday citing three people close to the talks.

US President Donald Trump went on the offensive against Beijing at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, saying he would not accept a "bad deal."

Commenting on the ongoing multi-trillion Dollar war between the two countries, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged the United States not to interfere with Beijing's development model. Negotiations could not take place under threat or at the expense of China's legitimate interests, he warned.