US To Host Japanese Defense, Foreign Ministers Next Week For Security Talks - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2023 | 01:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2023) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken will host Japan's Foreign Minister and Defense Minister on January 11 and 12 for bilateral security talks, Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder said on Thursday.

"Next week, Secretary Austin and Secretary Blinken will co-host the 2023 US-Japan Security Consultative Committee meeting on January 11 with Japanese Foreign Minister and Japanese Defense Minister Hamada at the Department of State here in Washington DC," Ryder said at a briefing.

On January 12, he added, Austin will welcome Hamada to the Pentagon for a bilateral meeting during which they will reaffirm the strategic alignment between the United States and Japan.

The talks will come ahead Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio's visit to the White House on January 13.

