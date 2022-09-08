US to Host Meeting of Ukraine Contact Group Armaments Directors in Coming Weeks - Austin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) The United States will host a meeting of senior national armaments directors of the US-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group to discuss how to equip the Ukrainian military amid Russia's special operation, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday.

"I am proud to announce that in the next few weeks in coordination with NATO the United States will host a special session under the auspices of this contact group to bring together our senior national armaments directors," Austin said after a meeting of the US-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group at US airbase Ramstein in Germany. "They will discuss how our defense industrial bases can best equip Ukraine's future forces with the capabilities that they need.

"

Earlier in the day, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that the Biden administration will provide $2.8 billion in additional military assistance to Ukraine and its neighbors.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. In response, Western countries rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have ramped up lethal weapons supplies to Ukraine.