US To Host NATO Summit In 2024, Netherlands To Host Summit In 2025 - Alliance

Umer Jamshaid Published July 11, 2023 | 09:07 PM

The United States will host the next NATO summit in 2024, and the Netherlands will host a summit in 2025, the alliance said in its communique on Tuesday

"We express our appreciation for the generous hospitality extended to us by the Republic of Lithuania.� We look forward to meeting again for the Alliance's 75th anniversary in Washington, D.C. in 2024, followed by a meeting in the Netherlands in 2025," the communique read.

