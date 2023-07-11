US to Host NATO Summit in 2024, Netherlands to Host Summit in 2025 - Alliance

The United States will host the next NATO summit in 2024, and the Netherlands will host a summit in 2025, the alliance said in its communique on Tuesday

"We express our appreciation for the generous hospitality extended to us by the Republic of Lithuania.� We look forward to meeting again for the Alliance's 75th anniversary in Washington, D.C. in 2024, followed by a meeting in the Netherlands in 2025," the communique read.